Two-wheelers, autos to be banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from Aug 1

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 25, 2023 07:17 PM IST

Recently, the NHAI sent an expert committee to review and inspect the safety features on this road due to multiple accidents, ever since it was launched.

The National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has announced that non-motor vehicles, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws will be banned from the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, starting from August 1. The decision came after an increasing number of accidents on this newly inaugurated expressway.

NHAI stated that slow-moving vehicles like two-wheelers, tractors, autos and other non-motor vehicles might compromise road safety aspects as the expressway is meant to be for fast-moving vehicles. It also said that alternate routes and separate roads are available such vehicles.

Recently, the NHAI sent an expert committee to review and inspect the safety features on this road due to multiple accidents, ever since it was launched. According to the Karnataka government, Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway saw 100 deaths and 335 injuries due to accidents till June this year.

A few weeks ago, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara in the assembly said, “The expressway lacks proper curves and sign boards for speeding vehicles. We will install the new signboards across the road. According to our data, 20 deaths in March, 23 in April, 29 in May and 28 in June were reported.”

The 119-km expressway was built for Rs. 8,408 crore. Of the total length, 52 km is a greenfield consisting of five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion. This project includes 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges. The expressway also has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides. In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this Expressway during his visit to Karnataka.

Tuesday, July 25, 2023
