Speed radars installed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

The police have installed speed radar guns and number plate recognition cameras on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway amid the rise in the number of accidents, officials said. Police said that most of the accidents that took place on the expressway were due to over speeding (ANI)

Additional director general of police (ADGP) of traffic and road safety, Alok Kumar, said that Ramanagara police have already started using speed radar gun to detect vehicles that are not moving at the prescribed speed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. The Mandya and Mysore police will start using it in the coming days, he added.

Accordingly, on July 4, the Ramanagara police have resigstered cases against 44 vehicles exceeding the prescribed speed limit. He said that most of the accidents that took place on the expressway were due to over speeding and most of the vehicles move at a speed of 120-140 kilometer per hour. A fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed for speeding vehicles, Kumar said.

“The highway has prescribed a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph for vehicles, but luxury car drivers move at a speed of 140-150 kmph, causing mishaps,” Mysuru Kodagu MP, Pratap Simha, told reporters. He said one can reach Bengaluru or Mysuru in one and half hours at a speed of 80 kmph. “Why are people driving cars at such dangerous speed and risking their lives to save 10-15 minutes?” Simha questioned.

Meanwhile, the state government owned Karnataka state road transport service (KSRTC) has increased the fare for buses plying on the ten-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru express way. This is second time the KSRTC has hiked fare in just five months.

On March 15, the KSRTC hiked fares after National highway authority of India (NHAI) started collecting tolls on the newly constructed 118-km long expressway. The NHAI, from July 1, hiked the toll by 10% on the expressway. Following this, the KSRTC also hiked its fare by ₹15 for ordinary buses, ₹20 for Rajahamsa buses and ₹30 for Volvo and electric buses.

While, the fare has increased to ₹185 from ₹170 in ordinary buses, ₹250 from ₹230 in Rajahamsa buses and ₹360 from ₹330 in Volvo buses.