AI to create the presence of Karnataka's second CM in Lal Bagh flower show

As Bengaluru’s popular flower show at Lal Bagh botanical gardens kicked off on Friday, a multimedia company called Maya Films is all set to experiment with Artificial Intelligence generated images. The flower show this year pays tribute to Karnataka’s former CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah and with the help of an AI, the image of late CM taking a stroll in the Lal Bagh will be created.

Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah at Lal Bagh flower show.

In a Facebook post, Maya Films wrote, “Witness history at the 214th Lalbagh Flower Show, Aug 4-15! India's first AI-generated Image of Kengal Hanumanthaiah strolling through Lalbagh in the 1950s, an exclusive tribute by MAYA Films.”

Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who served as Karnataka's second chief minister between 1952 to 1956 was known for playing a crucial role in the construction of Vidhana Soudha.

Hanumanthaiah had loved walking inside the Lal Bagh during his free time and there is no documented image of him inside the park. As this year, the flower show pays tribute to him, Maya films decided to recreate the scene with the help of AI.

The theme of the flower show this year is the Vidhana Soudha, seat of state legislature in Karnataka. A replica of Vidhana Soudha was erected with flowers inside the Lal Bagh, right next to Kengal Hanumanthaiah’s statue.

Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the flower show on Friday which is usually conducted twice a year and said that his contribution to the state is immense.

