Bengaluru's Lal Bagh Independence Day flower show: Five things to know

Bengaluru’s iconic Lal Bagh Independence Day Flower show is back, and it is open for the public viewing until Independence Day. Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the flower show on Friday which is usually conducted twice a year at Lal Bagh botanical gardens in Karnataka’s capital. Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah at Lal Bagh flower show.

Five things to know about this Lal Bagh Independence Day Flower show

This year, the flower show pays tribute to former Karnataka CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who played a major role in constructing the Vidhana Soudha at Bengaluru in 1956. This is the 214th flower show. The theme of the flower show this year is the Vidhana Soudha, seat of state legislature in Karnataka. A replica of Vidhana Soudha was erected with flowers inside the Lal Bagh, right next to Kengal Hanumanthaiah’s statue. A total of Rs. 2.5 crore was spent on the decoration during the flower show and most of the flowers used in the show were grown in the Lal Bagh itself. A few types of flowers were brought from Pune. The horticulture department which maintains the Lal Bagh is expecting at least 10 lakh visitors by the end of the flower show and arrangements are said to be made to manage the crowd, especially on weekends. The entry fee for the adults is priced at ₹ 70 and for children it is ₹ 30. On weekends, the entry fee is fixed as ₹ 80 for adults. The school children who visit the flower show in the uniform do not have to pay any entry fee.

Last year, the flower show made a comeback after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It was then themed after father-son duo Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. Over 8 lakh people visited the flower show that year, said the officials.

