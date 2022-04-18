Aircraft mishap at Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru, one injured
A training aircraft toppled over during landing at the Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. One person sustained injuries while the other escaped unhurt, said police.
Cessna 185, a Tailwheel aircraft, belongs to a private flying institute and is used for skydiving. Cheryl Ann Stearns, an international skydiving champion, was on the aircraft and sustained minor injuries. She was rescued by the pilot.
Reports suggest the pilot spotted dogs and birds on the runway after landing and took immediate action that resulted in the aircraft overturning.
“As per the pilot’s statement, everything was fine till the touchdown. While the aircraft was rolling (on the runway), the pilot spotted dogs coming in the way. To avoid them, the pilot took evasive action that resulted in the aircraft toppling over. The DGCA is investigating the matter,” The Hindu quoted a source saying.
The pilot was on a practice run and Cheryl Ann Stearns was familiarising the pilot on a skydiving sortie, a report stated.
A local daily quoted eyewitnesses saying, Stearns, who is based in the US, guided the pilot on the technique of making a sky diving model. After getting off the plane and on board, those on the runway noticed a flock of birds and some dogs on the runway. The plane then lost control of the pilot and fell down.
The plane has suffered extensive damage due to the accident. The airline regulator, the Civil Aviation Directorate, had initiated an investigation on Sunday and it was learned that another team arrived to probe the accident on Monday.
Cell to be set up to solve issues of migrant workers in U’khand: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met migrant workers in the national capital on Sunday and said that a cell would be formed in Dehradun to solve the problems of the migrant residents of Uttarakhand. Dhami said that the people of our state have brought laurels to the name of Uttarakhand besides creating a unique identity outside the state on the strength of their talent.
Bihar police team attacked by Nalanda villagers after raid on brewery; 10 hurt
A police team that had gone to arrest a man accused of brewing country-made liquor on Sunday evening came under a fierce attack from Mantu Yadav's supporters in Bihar's Nalanda district, leading to injuries to 10 policemen including the station house officer. Nalanda superintendent of police Ashok Mishra said about 20 villagers, mostly relatives and friends of Mantu Yadav, tried to stop the team from taking him away and attacked them with sticks and threw bricks at police personnel.
Commuters face hardships as auto, taxi unions go on strike over fuel price hike
Commuters had a harrowing time as various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the capital went on a two-day strike on Monday to demand a CNG subsidy and fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices. Vinay Prajapati, who arrived in the city on Monday morning with his family and was unaware of the strike, had to call his friend to drop him home.
Curfew in Maharashtra's Achalpur after clashes between two communities
A curfew was imposed in Achalpur city of Maharashtra's Amravati district following clashes between members of two communities who allegedly pelted stones at each other over the removal of religious flags, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying on Monday. As many as 22 people from both the groups have also been taken into custody following the violence which took place on Sunday midnight, PTI quoted additional superintendent of police Shashikant Satav as saying.
12-year-old boy killed, two others injured in blast at Ajnala village in Punjab
A 12-year-old boy was killed and two of Sukhjit Singh's friends were injured when a blast occurred at Kotla Kazian village in Ajnala sub division of Punjab on Sunday night. Also read: Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab Police said Sukhjit Singh died on the spot, while his friend Tarundeep Singh, also 12, and another boy were injured. Police are yet to confirm the identity of the third victim.
