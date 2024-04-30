Altercation with mother claims life of 19-year-old in Bengaluru: Report

A tragic incident unfolded in southern Bengaluru on Monday evening, where a 19-year-old girl lost her life allegedly during a dispute with her mother. The confrontation erupted around 7:30 pm at Shastri Nagar, the Deccan Herald reported. The girl and her mother engaged in a heated argument on Monday evening that escalated into a physical altercation, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victim has been identified as Sahithi. According to the police officials, she and her mother engaged in a heated argument on Monday evening that escalated into a physical altercation.

In the midst of the altercation, both individuals reportedly exchanged blows. Regrettably, Sahithi succumbed to her injuries, while her mother survived and is currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital. Authorities are actively investigating to determine if there were any additional parties involved.

"From what the suspect has said, prima facie, it appears that the two got into a physical altercation following the argument,” a police officer told the publication.

“During the argument, the two attacked each other. While Sahiti died, her mother survived and is being treated at a hospital. Further investigations are on to ascertain if anyone else was involved,” the official added.

Sahithi had been residing with her mother since the passing of her father some time ago. Further investigation is underway.