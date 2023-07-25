Amid heavy downpour, Karnataka DCM Shivakumar visits Bengaluru civic body's war room

Rain continued to lash parts of Karnataka on Monday, prompting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to visit the war room of Bengaluru's civic body, the BBMP, to analyse the rain situation around the city on Monday. The southern state saw flooding in many areas including the well-known Kukke Subramanya temple, the premises of which were submerged under water.

Karnataka also saw deaths of two children amid continuous and heavy rainfall in northern parts of the state. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Many other areas saw inundation, with the authorities of nine districts announcing a holiday for schools and colleges in the wake of heavy downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert over some coastal districts, and warned of temporary disruption of electricity in some areas, minor traffic snarls and possible damage to “kuccha” houses.

The IMD had issued a “red” alert in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, an “orange” alert in Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts, and a “yellow” alert over Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Vijayapura and Hassan districts on Monday.

Several rivers, lakes, canals and other water bodies have also witnessed an increase in water levels. A landslide was also reported on a hill in Udupi district, according to news agency PTI.

Copious amounts of rain was observed over the last 24 hours, as the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said Kodkani and Bilgi from the Siddapur Taluk in Uttara Kannada district saw the most rain across the state, measuring 342 mm and 235.5 mm, respectively. Kombaru in the Puttur Taluk of Dakshina Kannada saw 220 mm of rain on Monday.

The number of districts with deficit rainfall from June 1 to July 24 also decreased, as the heavy rainfall in the past week bridged the gap the state saw with sparse rain in June. 14 districts were in red, indicating that they have continued to see a rainfall deficit, which is less than the 22 districts that were in red last Tuesday.

