Amid thunderstorms in Karnataka coast, Bengaluru sizzles; Check max temperatures

ByYamini C S
Apr 15, 2023 03:38 PM IST

While coastal Karnataka got thunderstorm warnings from weather agencies, Bengaluru saw clear skies and sizzled with maximum temperatures at 36 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday gave a thunderstorm warning over several parts of coastal and interior Karnataka, while Bengaluru and some northern districts sizzled under high temperatures.

The average maximum temperature across the state on Friday was 42.2 degrees Celsius, recorded at Raichur district. (Pic for representation)

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Friday said the average maximum temperature across the state was 42.2 degrees Celsius, recorded at Raichur district. Around 89 per cent of the geographical area in the state recorded maximum temperatures in the range of 36 to 42 degrees Celsius, it added.

Maximum temperatures in the range of 42 to 44.5 degrees celsius were seen in some parts of Vijayapura, Tumakuru, Dharwad, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir districts.

Bengaluru city is likely to see a clear sky, with maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 35 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Karnataka capital's maximum temperatures could go up to 37 degrees over the next couple days.

The IMD meanwhile said thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is likely to occur in the following regions over the next couple days: Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura and Shivamogga districts.

