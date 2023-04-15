Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh: 12 mandals to suffer severe heat wave, 115 to face today

Andhra Pradesh: 12 mandals to suffer severe heat wave, 115 to face today

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 15, 2023 11:23 AM IST

Out of the 12 mandals forecast to suffer severe heat wave, seven are from Parvatipuram Manyam district, four from Anakapalli and one from Kakinada.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast severe heat wave conditions in 12 mandals and heat wave in 115 more in the state for Saturday.

Several parts of India record heat wave conditions.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Several parts of India record heat wave conditions.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

A mandal is an administrative circle under a district or revenue division in the state. There are 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh that comprise several hundred mandals coming under it.

APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar advised people to be wary of the sweltering weather and take necessary precautions.

Out of the 12 mandals forecast to suffer severe heat wave, seven are from Parvatipuram Manyam district, four from Anakapalli and one from Kakinada.

Likewise, a heat wave is expected to hit seven mandalams in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 13 in Anakapalli, 10 in East Godavari, one in Eluru, six in Guntur and 16 in Kakinada, APSDMA said in a statement on Friday.

Similarly, six mandalams in Konaseema district, two in Krishna, four in NTR, three in Palnadu, seven in Parvatipuram, 13 in Srikakulam, three in Visakhapatnam and 24 in Vizianagaram could experience scorching weather.

According to the disaster management authority, Friday witnessed severe heat wave conditions in 10 mandalams of Anakapalli district, two in Kakinada and one in NTR, including heat wave conditions in 67 more mandalams.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh heat wave summer amaravati + 2 more
andhra pradesh heat wave summer amaravati + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out