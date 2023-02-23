Amit Shah in Bengaluru today; Avoid these roads

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah, will be setting foot in Karnataka capital Bengaluru today to address a public meeting and discuss strategy with senior BJP leaders to give a fresh impetus to the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

This is Shah's second visit to Karnataka this month and his fourth in less than two months as the southern state is due for an assembly election in April - May. He was in Dakshina Kannada's Puttur on February 11 to celebrate the golden jubilee celebration of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO).

In the wake of his arrival, the Bengaluru city traffic police has issued an advisory to avoid congestion where the union minister's convoy is set to pass. In the advisory, traffic police have directed residents to avoid parking their vehicles on either side of the following streets:

Ballari Road, Mekhri Circle, Kaveri Theatre junction, Race Course Road, Taj West End, Town Hall, Lalbagh Road, Minerva Road, JC Road, NR Chowk, Mysuru Bank Circle, Palace Road, CID Junction, Basaveshwara Junction, Ali Asker Road, Infantry Road, Coffee Board Junction (BR Road), Manipal Junction, MG Road, Trinity Circle, Command Hospital, Domlur Water Tank, Indiranagar 100 feet Road, ISRO Junction, HAL and Airport Road.

Traffic cops further requested commuters to avoid these roads and take alternative routes instead. Shah would arrive in Bengaluru after a public meeting at Sandur in Ballari district.