Amit Shah to inaugurate Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate Nrupathunga University and NATGRID campus on Tuesday during his day-long engagement in various public events in Bengaluru.
Bommai, Tejasvi Surya and Amit Shah at a programme of Nandini Ksheera Samridhi Sahakara Bank on the Home Minister's last visit to Bengaluru. (ANI)
Published on May 02, 2022 04:32 PM IST
The Home Minister is likely to start his day by paying tributes to Sri Basavanna on Basava Jayanthi at 10 am in the city's Basaveshwar Circle.

In another event, Shah will lay the foundation stone of Nrupathunga University, formerly called Government Science College. The college was established by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. From an undergraduate college, it started teaching postgraduate courses with a research programme and later received university status in 2020.

At the event, the Home Minister will participate in the e-inauguration of the forensic science laboratory in Bellari and later launch the E-Beat App. At noon, the Home Minister will inaugurate the Bengaluru NATGRID Campus in the city's Sathnur village.

At an event organized at 5.30 pm in Sree Kantheerava Outdoor Stadium, the Home Minister will participate in the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games-2021.

During his visit, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to pitch for the cabinet expansion or rejig at the earliest ahead of the Assembly polls next year, for which he is facing heat from party members, who are hoping to drop older leaders and adopt fresh faces.

