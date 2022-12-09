Andhra Pradesh 'rowdy' shot at four times in Bengaluru, survives: Report

A history-sheeter from Andhra Pradesh was shot four times in Bengaluru's K R Puram by a gang of four on Thursday, while his driver also got a bullet in the leg. Both men are currently recovering at a hospital. The rowdy has been identified as a 29-year-old Shivashankar Reddy, who relocated to Bengaluru an year ago to enter the real estate business, the Deccan Herald reported.

The attack took place in broad daylight at about 3 pm when Reddy was talking to construction workers on the premises of his residential building project. Four people arrived at the site on two bikes, and the pillion riders started shooting at Reddy, the publication said. They shot as many as 10 bullets, out of which four hit Reddy and one got his driver.

Reddy was injured in the hip, shoulder, back and the leg, while his driver, Ashok Reddy, got injured in the leg as well. Ashok however hauled the history sheeter into the car and drove them to the hospital where they are getting treated and are said to be out of danger.

Shivashankar Reddy has been accused of murder, attempt to murder and extortion in a police station in Andhra Pradesh where he was listed as a rowdy. A forensic team retrieved cartridges after examining the crime scene and concluded that the bullets were fired from a pistol made in India.

Police has formed three teams to investigate the case, and assigned one of them to comb through CCTV footage from K R Puram till Andhra Pradesh as they believe that the attackers hailed from the neighbouring state. Cops have also registered a case under the Arms Act and attempted murder (IPC Section 307).

