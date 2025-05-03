Anekal likely to join Greater Bengaluru; Metro, Cauvery projects in the pipeline: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said the government is actively considering a proposal to bring Anekal under the Greater Bengaluru limits, with key infrastructure upgrades—including Metro rail connectivity and Cauvery water supply—being planned for the area. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 78 development works in Hennagara Gram Panchayat of Anekal taluk, Shivakumar revealed that there is significant political support pushing for Anekal’s inclusion into Bengaluru’s expanding urban footprint.

Also Read - Karnataka HC refuses to defer rape trial against Prajwal Revanna

Pressure from leaders: DK Shivakumar

“There’s pressure from leaders like Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, former MP D.K. Suresh, and local MLA B. Shivanna to integrate Anekal into Greater Bengaluru. We’re holding discussions with all stakeholders and will arrive at a decision collectively,” he said.

The minister announced that tenders have already been floated to supply 30 million litres per day (MLD) of Cauvery water to Anekal, which has long struggled with water shortages. “Our aim is to ensure sustainable water access. We’re committed to solving this,” he added.

On urban mobility, Shivakumar said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared to extend Bengaluru’s Metro rail network to key suburbs including Jigani, Anekal, Sarjapur, and Bannerghatta—areas that have seen rapid population growth but lag behind in infrastructure.

Also Read - Bengaluru rains disrupt air traffic; Flights diverted to Chennai amid poor weather

These developments come in the backdrop of the recent approval of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot gave his assent to the legislation on April 24, paving the way for major administrative restructuring in the city.

The landmark law aims to decentralise Bengaluru’s civic administration by dividing the BBMP into several smaller, more manageable city corporations. A new supervisory body—the Greater Bengaluru Authority—will be formed to ensure coordination and consistency in urban planning across the region.

The bill allows for the creation of up to ten independent municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru framework. This decentralised model is expected to improve governance efficiency and bring essential civic services closer to the public.

Shivakumar reaffirmed the government's commitment to the comprehensive development of Anekal and surrounding regions. “We’re focused on equitable growth and ensuring that fast-developing areas like Anekal are not left behind,” he said.