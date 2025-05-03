Bengaluru rains disrupt air traffic; Flights diverted to Chennai amid poor weather

Heavy rains in Bengaluru disrupted air traffic on Friday evening, forcing at least four incoming flights to divert to Chennai due to poor visibility and adverse landing conditions at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Flights diverted to Chennai amid bad weather in Bengaluru.

Three domestic and one international flight diverted

According to a report in The Indian Express, between 6:25 pm and 7:10 pm, Chennai International Airport temporarily turned into an unscheduled hub, accommodating three domestic passenger flights and one international cargo aircraft that were originally bound for Bengaluru. The affected flights included IndiGo’s 6E6014 from Dehradun, 6E6508 from Rajkot’s Hirasar Airport, and Air India Express flight IX2747 from Bagdogra. All three landed safely in Chennai within a span of 45 minutes.

Also diverted was a Boeing 777 freighter operated by German cargo airline AeroLogic. The long-haul flight, 3S0533, had taken off from Hong Kong and was scheduled to land in Bengaluru but had to reroute and touch down in Chennai at 7:10 pm. It was later parked at a designated stand for wide-body aircraft.

The diversions reflect the severe weather Bengaluru has been experiencing over the past 48 hours. Several parts of the city reported waterlogged roads and flash flooding, impacting both ground transportation and aviation.

Data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and amplified by a popular local weather blogger revealed that Bengaluru recorded 32.2 mm of rainfall this April. Remarkably, the month also clocked an average maximum temperature of 33.48°C, making it the coolest April in the city in the last ten years.

With more rain expected, civic authorities have urged residents to remain cautious. An official advisory asked citizens to stay indoors during heavy showers, close windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel.

Flight schedules at KIA may remain affected until weather conditions stabilize, and passengers have been advised to monitor updates from airlines for real-time travel information.