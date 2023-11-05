The forest officials in Bengaluru have traced the movements of another leopard near NICE Road, days after a leopard was shot dead during the rescue operations last week. This is said to be a younger leopard than the dead one and the search is on.

Another Leopard spotted in Bengaluru, forest officials launch the search ops (Pic for representation)

According to the report in Deccan Herald, a big cat was seen near a house at Chikka Togur region which is surrounded by NICE road. “A trap has been arranged and the forest officials are already working to capture the animal. It was earlier spotted near Kudlu gate along with the other leopard that was killed a few days ago,” a source was quoted as saying.

The forest officials have already alerted the public in surrounding areas and asked them not to panic as they are working to capture the wild animal, they also asked the public to avoid venturing out unnecessarily.

After three days of intense search operations, forest department officials tracked the wild cat in the city's outskirts at Kudlu Gate near Electronic City in Bengaluru South on Wednesday and tried capturing it. They had set a cage to tranquilise and trap the leopard, but when their efforts failed, they shot down the leopard, officials said.

The leopard was reportedly hiding in an abandoned building. The officers shot at the animal as it ran menacingly towards a forester standing near a snare, the officials said.

