Anti-poor, dirty politics by BJP government, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The BJP-led Central government is carrying out anti-poor, dirty politics by halting the supply of rice to the state as soon as the Anna Bhagya Yojana was announced, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah released the direct benefit transfers (DBTs) to beneficiaries as part of the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme on Monday. (ANI)

He also expressed indignation that the Central government would not give it for free.

"We would pay ₹34 per kg," he said, after launching the direct cash transfer to the beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya Scheme at the Banquet hall of the Vidhana Soudha.

"After the Union government stopped the supply of rice to the people of Karnataka, it started auctioning that rice through e-auction. But now no one is coming forward to buy rice through e-auction, as per media reports. Should we call it dirty politics or not?" he said.

He questioned the people of the country through the media whether it should be called politics of hatred against the Kannada people or not.

"Rs.170 each is now directly transferred to the accounts of 4 crore 42 lakh beneficiaries. CM Siddaramaiah questioned that what bothers BJP if the poor and middle class have two meals a day. People may spend this money on their food and live a comfortable life, he said.

The historic program was launched on the 50th day of the formation of the government under the slogan 'Anna Bhagya-Food security for a peaceful life'.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar released the Anna Bhagya logo. The information letter about the project was released by Health Minister K H Muniyappa. Ministers and MLAs, including Ramalingareddy, B S Suresh, and H K Patil, were present.

Funds were first transferred to beneficiaries of Mysuru and Kolar districts. Money will be transferred to all the beneficiaries of the state in a phased manner every day from Tuesday.

After the DBT, the Chief Minister released the promotional video of the scheme. Ten years ago on the same day, Siddaramaiah launched the scheme when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

Siddaramaiah, who was sworn in as Chief Minister for the first time on Basava Jayanti, had announced the Anna Bhagya Yojana as part of his lifetime aspiration and concern to make Karnataka hunger-free as per Basavanna's Dasoha culture.

