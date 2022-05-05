ATREE chief Bawa elected to US Academy of Sciences
India-born conservation biologist Dr Kamal Bawa, who is also president of the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research and Ecology and Environment (ATREE), has been elected to the US National Academy of Sciences yesterday, according to a statement by ATREE.
“The election is the reaffirmation of our important work on the ecology, conservation, and management of tropical forests that are declining all over the world but are critical to humanity’s well-being,” Bawa said in the statement shared with the media on Wednesday. He added that the election to the 170-year-old academy is a recognition of the significant contributions to science by its members.
Dr Bawa is also an elected fellow of the Royal Society (London) and the American Philosophical Society.
According to the statement, Dr Bawa had brought together a few scientists from India’s leading institutions to develop the National Mission on Biodiversity and Human Wellbeing under the banner of the Biodiversity Collaborative which got the backing of the office of the principal scientific adviser to the Government of India and is currently funded by the Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.
“Biodiversity is an integral part of our lives and the ways we can enhance and use it to secure food and nutrition, fight climate change, and restore our degraded landscapes are some of the important goals of the mission in making,” said Rohini Nilekani.
“Kamal Bawa’s election underscores the importance of our biodiversity and ATREE’s important work in this crucial area that is important for our future,” professor P Balaram, former director of the Indian Institute of Science, and co-chair of ATREE’s board of trustees said in a statement.
-
Regularisation of jobs: Employees’ union submit memorandum with Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal Karamchari Dal — municipal employees' association — on Wednesday submitted a memorandum over their long-pending demand regarding regularisation of contractual staff with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabbarwal at the MC's Zone A office. The other demands of the employees' union included payment of EPF installments, dues etc. Sabbarwal said the matter is being taken up at the government level.
-
Congress demands dismissal of two Karnataka ministers over PSI row
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded the dismissal of two ministers from the Karnataka cabinet for their alleged involvement in the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam scandal on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah further said that more scams were coming out against the Basavaraj Bommai government every day and demanded that home minister Araga Jnanendra and Nayaran be removed from the cabinet, adding to the growing pile of allegations against the BJP-rule in Karnataka.
-
Kumaraswamy alleges police exposed itself in PSI exam case
Former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, said that the Police Sub-Inspector examination scam, which has caught the attention of the entire country, has been exposed by the police department itself. Speaking to the media persons at Channapatna, he said, “Information has been leaked from the police department itself. The investigation is linked to the developments that followed the murder in Bangalore's Chamarajapet.”
-
Amit Shah will let me know about cabinet expansion or reshuffle: Karnataka CM
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Union home minister Amit Shah will communicate to him on BJP central leadership's decision about expansion or reshuffle of the state cabinet. Shah was in the city on Tuesday, during which he took part in various events, and attended lunch at Bommai's official residence where he was closeted with select state BJP leaders. Several top BJP leaders have denied speculations about Bommai's replacement.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai conducts department reviews to speed up development plans
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai conducted a series of meetings with heads of various departments on Wednesday to review the progress of schemes and programmes announced in the state budget. The chief minister told the health department heads to have the stone-laying ceremony for the 250-bed Jayadeva hospital for cardiology by August 15 and complete all the processes to set up the medical college in Ramanagara district, about 40 kms from Bengaluru.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics