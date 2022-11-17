Australia to open Consulate in Bengaluru

Australia would open a Consulate in Bengaluru next year, the country's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts said here on Wednesday. Speaking at the inaugural function of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), he also said the Australian government is deeply committed to advancing its technology partnership with India in the context of broad based comprehensive strategic partnership.

Watts, who is leading a delegation of over 40 Australian technology companies and policy thinkers to the 25th edition of Asia's largest technology event, said when it comes to critical technology, no partner matters more to Australia than India.

"That is why we are committed to opening our new joint Australia India Centre of Excellence for critical and emerging technology policy right here in Bengaluru", he said.

"We will also open a new Consulate General in Bengaluru in 2023, our fifth diplomatic office in India to support connections and growth opportunities with this dynamic part of south India", he said.

Noting that the new direct flight between Bengaluru and the Australian city of Sydney has been solidly booked since its launch in November, Watts, using a Cricketing analogy, said: "the Australia-India technology relationship has now entered the powerplay."

