Auto driver, bike taxi rider clash over private number plate use in Bengaluru in viral video. Watch

In the video, the auto driver can be heard questioning the Rapido rider how he is running a taxi service with a white number plate. The rider, in turn, tries to defend himself, claiming the government has allowed bike taxis to ply.

The video, shared on social media platform X, shows the two men locked in a heated exchange. According to the caption posted by the user, the dispute broke out over the Rapido rider using a white (private) number plate while operating commercially, something that autorickshaw unions and drivers have strongly opposed in the past.

A video capturing a tense argument between an autorickshaw driver and a Rapido bike taxi rider near a Namma Metro station in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, reigniting the debate over the legality of bike taxis operating with private number plates.

The incident is said to have occurred near a busy Metro station, though the exact location hasn’t been confirmed. No physical altercation is seen in the footage, and no police action has been reported at the time of publishing.

Bike taxis have long operated in a legal grey area in Karnataka. While platforms like Rapido are popular among daily commuters for their affordability and convenience, they’ve also faced repeated crackdowns by transport authorities and criticism from traditional auto unions for alleged unfair competition and safety violations.

The video has sparked a fresh round of debate online, with users split between supporting the Rapido rider’s right to work and demanding stricter enforcement against the use of private vehicles for commercial transport.

“Are auto guys allowed to take the law into their own hands? Apart from over charging, rash driving, fighting/arguing, breaking rules, parking where they want, talking & watching on mobile phone now this is also allowed?” a comment stated.

“Auto guys have a problem for everything,” another said.