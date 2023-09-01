Bangalore airport to begin international operations at terminal 2 from Sept 12

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) will begin offering international operations at the recently launched terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport starting September 12, officials said.

The BIAL, which is the operator of the airport, said the postponement was due to lack of preparedness. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a last minute turn of decision, the authorities had postponed the commencement of international flights in terminal 2 temporarily, which was earlier scheduled to start Thursday night. The BIAL, which is the operator of the airport, said the postponement was due to lack of preparedness.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru airport's T2 transition as international terminal postponed in the last minute. Details

"After consultation with regulatory authorities and other stakeholders, BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited) is pleased to announce the commencement of International operations at BLR Airport’s Terminal 2 on 12th September 2023, from 10.45 am onwards", news agency PTI quoted a BIAL spokesperson as saying on Thursday.

“This decision has been taken after careful evaluation and consideration of various factors, including regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and passenger convenience,” the spokesperson added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RECAP: PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru airport's 'Terminal in Garden' | 5 points

Previously the BIAL had said they decided to put off the start of international operations at the terminal after a preparedness review meeting late on Wednesday. “The proposed shifting of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on August 31, 2023, stands postponed. After consulting with all regulatory authorities, BIAL will release a firm date for transition of international operations tomorrow. The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our travelers,” an announcement from the authorities read.

(With PTI inputs)