Bengaluru airport's T2 transition as international terminal postponed in the last minute. Details

The overnight transition of Bengaluru airport's terminal 2 from domestic terminal to international terminal has been put off temporarily, announced the airport authorities. According to the planned schedule, the latest terminal was supposed to handle all international operations starting from the night of Thursday.

In an announcement, the Bengaluru airport team said that the decision was taken during the preparedness review meeting in the late hours of Wednesday. “The proposed shifting of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on August 31, 2023, stands postponed. After consulting with all regulatory authorities, BIAL will release a firm date for transition of international operations tomorrow. The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our travelers,” read the announcement.

The old terminal 1 will continue to handle international operations until the further update from the airport authorities. The statement further read, “International operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice. We regret the inconvenience caused by this decision and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work towards creating the best possible travel experience for our passengers. We request all international passengers to reach out to their respective airlines for any further information.” According to a few reports, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is yet to get a few approvals for the terminal 2 from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) for handling international operations. However, the BIAL did not mention anything about the approvals in the statement.

The domestic operations at terminal 2 began in January this year and currently a few airlines operate from here. In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new terminal at Bengaluru airport. The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly ₹13,000 crores, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal was expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.