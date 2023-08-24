Bengaluru airport's T2 to handle international operations from August 31. Details

The Kempegowda International Airport’s terminal two in Bengaluru will completely handle international operations starting from 10.45 am on August 31, said the airport team in an announcement. All the domestic operations will be back to the old terminal, which is T1. Bengaluru airport's T2 to handle international operations from Aug 31. Details(Twitter)

Also Read - Woman attacks CISF official during security check at Bengaluru airport: Report

In an announcement, Bengaluru airport said, “We are happy to announce that commencing 10:45 am on August 31, 2023, all scheduled International flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 2 #BLRAirport. For assistance please contact our customer engagement centre on +91-8884998888 (WhatsApp only) and 080-22012001/080-66785555.” According to reports, the first international flight to land in terminal 2 will be of Singapore airlines which is going to travel from Changi airport.

The staff of Bengaluru airport is already trained for the transition and the shifting process is already underway. It is expected to happen in a smooth manner.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new terminal at Bengaluru airport. The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly Rs. 13,000 crores, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal is expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.

The operations at the latest terminal began on January 15 as Star Airways flight took off to Kalaburgi from Bengaluru. A five-lane way was also made ready for smoother vehicle arrivals and departures for pick up and drop of passengers at the airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON