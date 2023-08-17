Woman attacks CISF official during security check at Bengaluru airport: Report

In a bizarre incident, a woman travelling from Bengaluru to Bagdogra in Darjeeling district of West Bengal allegedly refused to be frisked and attacked a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official during security checks at the Karnataka capital's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday morning, a report stated. A woman allegedly refused to be frisked and assaulted a female officer from the CISF during pre-flight security checks at the Kempegowda International Airport.(Bengaluruairport.com)

The woman, 31 years old, has been identified as Neha Gupta, a native of Siliguri in West Bengal, by the publication. She allegedly refused to be frisked and assaulted a female officer from the CISF during pre-flight security checks. The incident occurred at the recently inaugurated terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport.

Following a tussle with the female CISF constable, Gupta was handed over to the airport police, the report said. Gupta was supposed to board an AirAsia flight from Bengaluru city to Bagdogra at 12:10 pm. She arrived at the CISF bay for a security check at around 10:50 am, an officer told the publication.

When the female officer, Sushila Kumar, asked her to get into the checkpoint, the woman refused to be patted down. The reason for this is not clear. An argument soon broke out between the two, and the officer insisted that frisking is mandatory for her to board her flight, following which Gupta allegedly assaulted the officer.

This evoked prompt reactions from other CISF personnel present at the scene, who rushed in and restrained her, handing her over to the KIA police.