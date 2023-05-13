List of winners from Bangalore South constituencies
Find Bangalore South election 2023 results for Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha nagar, B.T.M. Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli.
Bangalore South election 2023 results: A voter turnout of over 73% was recorded in the recently conducted Karnataka Assembly elections. Bangalore South constituency constitutes - Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, B.T.M. Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli seats.
V Somanna won the Govindraj Nagar seat in 2018 and Vijay Nagar seat went to Vijay Nagar went to Anand Singh. Chickpet's sitting MLA is Uday B Garudachar and Ravisubramanya is the sitting MLA from Basavanagudi. R Ashoka is the sitting MLA from Padmanabha Nagar. Ramalinga Reddy won B.T.M. Layout in 2018. Sowmya Reddy is the sitting MLA Jayanagar. Bommanahalli's seat was won by M. Satish Reddy.
Karnataka Assembly elections Bangalore South constituency winners' list:
|Seats
|Winning Candidate
|Total Votes
|Govindraj Nagar
|PRIYAKRISHNA (INC)
|82134
|Vijay Nagar
|M. KRISHNAPPA (INC)
|80157
|Chickpet
|Uday B. Garudachar (BJP)
|57299
|Basavanagudi
|Ravi Subramanya LA (BJP)
|78854
|Padmanabha Nagar
|R. ASHOKA (BJP)
|98750
|B.T.M. Layout
|RAMALINGA REDDY (INC)
|68557
|Jayanagar
|Sowmya Reddy (INC)
|57591
|Bommanahalli
|SATHISH REDDY (BJP)
|113574
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 04:46 PM
BJP's Ravi Subramanya LV wins Basavanagudi seat
Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravi Subramanya LV won the Basavanagudi seat while competing against Indian National Congress' U.B. Venkatesh. Ravi Subramanya LV won the seat with 78854 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 04:28 PM
BJP's Uday B. Garudachar wins Chickpet seat
BJP's day Uday B. Garudachar secured the Chickpet seat with 57,299 votes. Garudachar contested against INC's R. V. Devraj and secured the seat with a margin of 12,113.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 03:56 PM
INC’s M Krishnappa secures Vijaya Nagar seat
INC’s M Krishnappa secured Vijaya Nagar seat with 80,157 votes. The candidate won with a margin of 7,324 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 03:43 PM
INC’s Priya Krishna secures Govindraj Nagar seat
Indian National Congress' Priya Krishna secured win with 82134 votes in Govindraj Nagar. She contested against BJP's K. Umesh Shetty and won with a margin of 12516 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 03:01 PM
BJP retains seats in Bengaluru, Cong gains marginally
BJP strongly maintained its strong hold over Bengaluru South and looks at winning 6 seats and giving away 2 to Congress.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:05 PM
BJP is leading in six seats out of eight in Bangalore South. Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Vijaynagara, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, Jayanagar, and Bommanahalli. In B.T.M. Layout and Govindraj Nagar, Indian National Congress is leading.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:48 AM
In Padmanaba Nagar, R Ashoka of Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a lead.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:47 AM
BJP's Priyakrishna is maintining the lead in Govindraj Nagar with a margin of 3758 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:45 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party's Uday B. Garudachar is leading in Chickpet.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:41 AM
From Bommanahalli seat, Sathish Reddy of BJP is leading.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:39 AM
Ravi Subramanya LA of BJP takes a lead at Basavanagudi with a margin of 3141 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:37 AM
RAMALINGA REDDY from Indian National Congress is leading with a margin of 4312 votes from B.T.M. Layout.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:33 AM
INC's Priyakrishna is leading from Govindraj Nagar with a margin of 2054.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:08 AM
BJP winning 6 seats, Cong gets 2
BJP has taken lead in Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:44 AM
In Basavanagudi seat, Ravi Subramanya LA from Bharatiya Janata Party has taken the lead by 560 votes. Presently, Aramane Shankar from Janata Dal (Secular) is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:21 AM
BJP’s Uday B. Garudachar is leading in Chickpet with a margin of Chickpet, INC’s R. V. Devraj is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:03 AM
Bangalore South area results LIVE: Counting begins
Counting begins for all Bangalore South area constituencies
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 06:40 PM
Bangalore South Election Result: Counting on May 13