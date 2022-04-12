Bangalore University syndicate members resign; say VC misled govt
- Two members of the Bangalore University syndicate handed in their resignations on Monday to protest the withdrawal of two syndicate members' nominations by the government without citing any reasons, reports said.
Two members of the Bangalore University syndicate have decided to hand in their resignation letters in protest against the removal of two other members by the government, without citing any reasons, reports said.
The Bangalore University, which is responsible directly and indirectly for the smooth administration of the 650 affiliated colleges under it, has been in policy paralysis for nearly a month now.
The two members - Prem Sohanlal and Govindaraju's - nominations were withdrawn last week, and two new members have been nominated in their place since. A report said that the two members are said to have been removed because of their involvement in recent protests when the Vice-Chancellor (VC) post was vacant for around 20 days.
Reports said that their removal led to much speculation as the government allowed four other members, including a close relative of the higher education minister, to continue.
To this, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the voluntary organisation RSS, also criticised the move, calling it “suspicious”.
The remaining two members of the syndicate, T V Raju and Gopinath, have promised to follow, by handing in their resignations in condemnation of the Higher Education Department's move.
They addressed a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday and said that they will submit their resignations to the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department.
The members, who were nominated to the syndicate by the state government, also cited that the former VC Prof K R Venugopal prevented progressive work at the University and misguided the government, reports said.
Demanding a high-level inquiry into the irregularities at the university, one of the syndicate members whose nomination was withdrawn last week told a news website that he felt he has been removed because he questioned the alleged misconduct of the VC and objected to releasing some university funds for construction activities at an autonomous institution.
The former VC has several accusations reigned against him by the members, who alleged in reports that Prof K R Venugopal misled the government by providing them incorrect information. The members told Deccan Herald that the VC conveyed to the government that certain projects were approved by the syndicate when they weren't.
According to a report, the members have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Governor demanding an inquiry be held to account for the irregularities.
Recently, over a hundred faculty members and representatives of students’ associations protested outside the varsity, demanding that an interim or permanent VC be appointed at the earliest.
-
Punjab chief minister to meet Kejriwal to finalise modalities for AAP’s free electricity pledge
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal will meet chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Delhi on Tuesday to finalise the modalities to fulfil their poll promise of providing free electricity for up to 300 units in Punjab. Officials in Kejriwal's office said the scheme will be announced soon. Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with bureaucrats from Punjab on the issue. The AAP swept to power winning 92 of the 117 seats.
-
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College, no injuries reported
A fire broke out in the auditorium of Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College on Tuesday morning. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that they received a call about the fire at Ram Lal Anand College, situated on the South Campus of the Delhi University, at around 8.55am. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site and the firefighting operation is underway. No injuries have been reported so far.
-
Scholarship scheme for children of weavers, fishermen in Karnataka
To increase the literacy rate and reduce the unemployment rate in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced the extension of the 'Raitha Vidya Nidhi' scholarship scheme for the children of weavers and fishermen families for this year as well. Addressing a programme at Uchila Mahalakshmi temple in Udupi district Bommai said, "It has been decided to extend the 'Raitha Vidya Nidhi' scholarship scheme for children of weavers and fishermen families this year too."
-
Beach, temple tourism to witness massive boost in coming days: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the beach and temple tourism will witness a massive boost in the coming days while adding the state government has urged the Centre to bring in necessary changes to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. He was speaking after inaugurating the Dr VS Acharya Bus Station built by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in Udupi.
-
Polling begins for Asansol, Ballygunge by-elections in Bengal
Kolkata: Polling for the by-elections to Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge assembly seats began in West Bengal on Tuesday morning. The ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded actor Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol and former Union minister Babul Supriyo from Ballygunge in Kolkata. The by-elections were necessitated as Supriyo resigned as the Lok Sabha member from Asansol after joining TMC from the BJP. Asansol has around 1.5 million voters while Ballygunge has around 250,000.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics