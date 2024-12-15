Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 15, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.91 °C and 25.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 16, 2024 21.84 Scattered clouds December 17, 2024 22.94 Overcast clouds December 18, 2024 21.49 Overcast clouds December 19, 2024 24.24 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 25.21 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 25.73 Few clouds December 22, 2024 26.10 Few clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.1 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.59 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.26 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 22.2 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 22.53 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.05 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.