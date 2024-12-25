Menu Explore
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.62 °C, check weather forecast for December 25, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 25, 2024, is 23.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.62 °C and 26.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 26, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.48 °C and 26.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 72.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Bangalore weather update on December 25, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 26, 202423.48Light rain
December 27, 202425.53Light rain
December 28, 202423.99Moderate rain
December 29, 202424.03Overcast clouds
December 30, 202423.38Overcast clouds
December 31, 202423.82Overcast clouds
January 1, 202525.31Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.93 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.82 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.86 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.48 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.93 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad23.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.07 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
Follow Us On