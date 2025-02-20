Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.18 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 20, 2025, is 29.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.18 °C and 31.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.44 °C and 32.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 21, 2025
|29.07
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|29.92
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|29.00
|Broken clouds
|February 24, 2025
|29.67
|Broken clouds
|February 25, 2025
|30.28
|Broken clouds
|February 26, 2025
|29.48
|Overcast clouds
|February 27, 2025
|30.76
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025
