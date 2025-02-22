Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.46 °C, check weather forecast for February 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 22, 2025, is 29.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.46 °C and 31.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.79 °C and 31.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 23, 2025
|29.06
|Scattered clouds
|February 24, 2025
|30.16
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|29.44
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|29.06
|Overcast clouds
|February 27, 2025
|30.30
|Broken clouds
|February 28, 2025
|30.08
|Broken clouds
|March 1, 2025
|31.00
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.