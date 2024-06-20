Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.84 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 21, 2024 26.1 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 23.42 °C Moderate rain June 23, 2024 25.15 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 25.09 °C Broken clouds June 25, 2024 25.39 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 25.72 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 24.13 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.54 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 41.84 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 20, 2024, is 26.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.84 °C and 29.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.28 °C and 26.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.