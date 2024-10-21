Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.25 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 22, 2024 25.24 °C Moderate rain October 23, 2024 26.08 °C Moderate rain October 24, 2024 25.51 °C Moderate rain October 25, 2024 24.18 °C Light rain October 26, 2024 25.58 °C Broken clouds October 27, 2024 26.13 °C Broken clouds October 28, 2024 26.82 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.26 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.45 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 21, 2024, is 26.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.25 °C and 27.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.89 °C and 26.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 97.0, indicatingair quality in the city.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024

