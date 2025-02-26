Banu Mushtaq’s Heart Lamp puts Kannada literature on global stage with International Booker longlist spot

Karnataka-based writer, activist, and lawyer Banu Mushtaq’s short story collection, Heart Lamp, has been longlisted for the prestigious International Booker Prize 2025. Translated from Kannada to English by Deepa Bhasthi, the collection received recognition in London, marking a significant achievement for Kannada literature. Author Banu Mushtaq. (X/KiranKS)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the milestone, calling it a proud moment for Kannada storytelling. In a post on X, he stated, "A proud moment for Kannada literature! Banu Mushtaq’s Kannada short story collection has made it to the International Booker Prize longlist—a true honor for our language and culture! This recognition will pave the way for global appreciation of Kannada storytelling. Heartfelt congratulations!"

What did judges say about Heart Lamp?

Among the 13 titles selected from around the world, Mushtaq’s work stood out for its "witty, vivid, colloquial, moving, and excoriating" narrative style that captures the nuances of family and community dynamics. This marks the first time a Kannada work has been longlisted for the GBP 50,000 prize, which is shared equally between the author and translator.

The collection, comprising 12 stories set within Muslim communities of southern India, was originally published between 1990 and 2023. Judges praised Heart Lamp for its emotionally and morally weighty storytelling, which sheds light on the lives of marginalized individuals.

Mushtaq described the recognition as a “tremendous honor for Kannada literature,” while Bhasthi expressed her excitement, stating she was “beyond thrilled.” In a statement released by Penguin India, the translator emphasized the broader significance of this acknowledgment: “This is not just a personal achievement but a major moment for Kannada literature. That the everyday struggles of South Indian women under patriarchal pressures have resonated with the distinguished jury, and hopefully, will soon reach a global readership, is both humbling and affirming. It speaks to the universality of Banu Mushtaq’s stories and the power of translation.”

The International Booker Prize celebrates outstanding works of long-form fiction or short story collections translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland between May 2024 and April 2025. Penguin India has announced that Heart Lamp will be available in the Indian subcontinent in April.

Kannada literature has previously gained international recognition when renowned writer U.R. Ananthamurthy’s novel Samskara was longlisted for the Man Booker International Prize in 2013. Ananthamurthy was among 10 authors nominated that year, alongside literary icons like Marilynne Robinson, Lydia Davis, and Yan Lianke. Though the award ultimately went to American writer Lydia Davis, Ananthamurthy’s nomination was a landmark moment for Kannada literature on the global stage.

