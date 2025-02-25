Menu Explore
Bengaluru cop arrested for alleged rape of minor rape survivor who came to file a compliant: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2025 01:28 PM IST

The accused, identified as constable Arun, along with another individual named Vicky, has been taken into custody and remanded to judicial custody.

A Bengaluru police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl who had approached the Bommanahalli police station to file a complaint, reported news agency ANI. The accused, identified as constable Arun, along with another individual named Vicky, are taken into custody and remanded to judicial custody.

A minor was allegedly raped by a police constable in Bengaluru's Bommanahalli police station. (HT FILE)
A minor was allegedly raped by a police constable in Bengaluru's Bommanahalli police station. (HT FILE)

According to the report, the teenager, a resident of the Bommanahalli police station limits, had developed an acquaintance with her neighbor, Vicky, a married man. Under the false pretence of marriage, Vicky allegedly assaulted and exploited the minor. Distressed by the situation, the girl confided in her mother, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the Bommanahalli police.

While seeking help at the police station, the survivor was approached by constable Arun, who assured her of assistance and also promised to help her find employment. However, in December, he allegedly lured her to a hotel in Bengaluru, spiked a drink with drugs, and raped her. Further, he reportedly threatened her, claiming to have private videos of her and warning of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

Following a complaint from the survivor’s mother, the Bommanahalli police launched an investigation and arrested both accused individuals. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

As the crime occurred within their jurisdiction, the Bommanahalli police took over the case, ensuring swift legal action. Both accused have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

Speaking on the incident, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand called it unfortunate and assured strict action. "As soon as the incident came to light, the constable was arrested and charged under the POCSO Act for allegedly assaulting a minor. The police department remains committed to ensuring justice for the survivor," he said.

(with ANI inputs)

