BBMP bans animal slaughtering and sale of meat on Mahashivaratri

The civic body of Bengaluru has ordered a blanket ban on the slaughter of animals and sale of meat on the day of Mahashivaratri in the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) also stressed that strict action will be taken if anyone indulges in animal slaughtering on Mahashivaratri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A statement released by the BBMP on Thursday read, “On the occasion of "Mahashivaratri" festival on Saturday, slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in shops under the jurisdiction of Bangalore Municipal Corporation is completely prohibited.” The Mahashivaratri is celebrated on February 18.

Meanwhile, animal slaughtering near Yelahanka air station is already banned as the Aero India show is taking place in the city. The BBMP also announced that stringent waste disposal methods will be followed around the air force station.

Earlier in January, BBMP announced a ban on the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian items around Yelahanka air force station as the food waste might mitigate the bird activity around it ahead of the air show. After facing backlash from the residents and sellers, BBMP lifted the ban and urged them to be mindful of the waste disposal. The Aero India-2023 show is taking place at the Air force station in Yelahanka, and it was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 13. The aerial show will end on February 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON