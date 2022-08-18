BBMP election issue goes back to Supreme Court
- The High Court of Karnataka has directed petitioners challenging the ward delimitation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to get clarity from the Supreme Court over postponing the elections.
Seven different public interest litigations (PILs) are challenging the delimitation exercise carried out in 243 wards of the city's civic agency. Several senior advocates, on behalf of the petitioners, argued against what they claimed to be an "unscientific delimitation exercise".
A single judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar which continued hearing the petitions on Wednesday noted that there were two different Supreme Court judgements which hold contrasting views on the issue.
While one of them says elections cannot be postponed for the sake of altering constituencies, another holds the opposite view. The HC therefore directed the petitioners to clarify this from the Supreme Court itself.
The petitioners are seeking the delimitation to be redone before the elections are held. The issue of BBMP election is already before the Supreme Court and the State Election Commission started the process for polls only after the apex court gave it a deadline.
The State Government has also released the reservation list for the various wards. Since the matter is posted before the Supreme Court, the High Court adjourned the hearing to August 29.
Pakistani terrorist killed, constable hurt during operation in Jammu and Kashmir
A LeT 'commander' from Pakistan succumbed to his injuries and a constable injured when the former snatched rifle from the latter and fired at a police party during the recovery of hidden weapons along the Indo-Pak international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu district late Wednesday, said officials. The deceased terrorist was a commander of terror group LeT, alias Qasim, alias Jehangir of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hussain.
5 of a family among 6 found dead in 2 Jammu houses; police set up SIT
Five members of a family and their employer were found dead in two houses in Tawi Vihar locality in Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city late on Tuesday, police officials said on Wednesday, adding that they suspect the deaths to have been caused by poisoning. The police received a call from the sister of one of the deceased, who said that her brother was not responding to calls, Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said.
Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders term Wani’s appointment as state party chief unfortunate
A day after Congress appointed former two-time legislator Vikar Rasool Wani its J&K chief, there is indignation within the party as many leaders have termed the decision unfortunate. The Congress on Tuesday appointed Wani as its Jammu and Kashmir chief and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad the head of the campaign committee. However, Azad who is the senior-most member of the party, refused to be a part of the campaign committee.
Allowing non-locals to vote in J&K will be disastrous: Kashmiri leaders
The top Kashmiri political leaders on Wednesday said that allowing non-locals to vote in the upcoming elections in J&K will be disastrous and will tilt the balance in favour of the BJP. Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Lone said that allowing non-locals to vote in assembly elections will be as disastrous as 1987 rigging. The real aim is to continue ruling J&K with an iron fist to disempower locals,” MupDP president Mehbooba Muftiweeted.
Dogs in wards, attendants on floor: At this Amritsar government medical college, problems galore
The government medical college in Amritsar, which is one of the oldest secondary and tertiary medical care institutes of the country, seems to have failed in meeting the expectations of thousands of patients of north India, especially of the Majha region comprising Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot districts, due to several shortcomings, including the acute shortage of super specialist doctors and support staff.
