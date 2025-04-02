Bengaluru auto driver offers free rides to RCB fans sporting team jerseys. Watch video

Bengaluru is gripped with RCB fever as the city’s beloved IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), ignites excitement among fans. Amid this cricket frenzy, an auto driver’s unique gesture has captured the attention of Bengalureans. Azzu Sultan, a city-based auto driver, has become an internet sensation for his heartwarming act of offering free rides to passengers wearing RCB jerseys. (Instagram/autokannadiga0779)

Azzu Sultan, a city-based auto driver, has become an internet sensation for his heartwarming act of offering free rides to passengers wearing RCB jerseys. Stationed outside multiple metro stations, Sultan held up a signboard that read, “Free ride for people wearing RCB jersey,” delighting fans and spreading cheer in the city.

Watch the video here:

This isn’t the first time Sultan has gone viral for his thoughtful efforts. A few months ago, he was in the news for promoting linguistic harmony in Bengaluru. In an attempt to bridge the language gap between locals and non-Kannada speakers, he placed a leaflet inside his auto titled “Learn Kannada with Auto Kannadiga”.

The leaflet featured commonly used Kannada phrases with English translations, encouraging passengers to pick up basic Kannada during their rides. His initiative was widely appreciated as a creative way to promote inclusivity and communication in the city.

RCB match today

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made a thrilling start to IPL 2025 under their new captain, Rajat Patidar. They began their campaign with a commanding victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on their home turf in the season opener last month.

Adding to the momentum, RCB ended a 17-year wait by defeating Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, marking a historic milestone in their rivalry.

After being on the road for two weeks, RCB are back home to host their first IPL 2025 game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as they take on Gujarat Titans.

The two sides have faced each other just five times in IPL, with RCB leading 3-2 after back-to-back wins in last season.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

