Man dies by suicide after killing daughter, 2 others, in Karnataka village

A 40-year-old man died by suicide after killing three members of his family, including his 7-year-old daughter, in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday night, police said. One person was also injured in the attack. The accused is a resident of Kithlikonda village near Balehonnur. (Representative file photo)

The accused is a resident of Kithlikonda village near Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district.

According to Chikkamagaluru superintendent of police (SP) Vikram Amate, the accused might have taken the step because of a long standing family dispute. The accused person’s wife had been living separately in Mangaluru for the past two years due to a marital discord.

“The incident seems to have been driven by the accused’s emotional distress after his wife left him,” Balehonnur police inspector N Ravish told HT.

“On Tuesday, when the daughter returned from school, she asked her father about her mother’s whereabouts after being questioned by classmates. This deeply affected him. Overcome with anger and despair, he went to his wife’s home around 9:30pm and shot his mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and daughter,” he added.

Police said that before dying by suicide, the accused person had recorded a selfie video in which he expressed his disappointment over his wife living separately.

During the attack, the accused person’s sister-in-law’s husband was also shot but survived. He is currently undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered at the Balehonnur police station, and a probe is underway.

