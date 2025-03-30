18-year-old Thane man ends life after argument with girlfriend

An 18-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Thane district after a fight with his girlfriend, police said on Sunday. The 18-year-old deceased was reportedly speaking to his girlfriend over the phone when the two got into a fight. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The incident took place on Friday in Mumbra area's Amrut Nagar, a news agency PTI report said.

The deceased was speaking to his girlfriend over a phone call when the two got into a fight, following which he allegedly hanged himself, a Mumbra police station official said.

The man's family members had discovered his unresponsive body and immediately informed authorities, a Mid-Day report said. The body was later sent for postmortem to a government hospital, with the police registering a case of accidental death.

Previous cases

In an unrelated incident, a 30-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh's Agra reportedly died by suicide late in February, accusing his wife of pushing him to take the extreme step. The deceased, who worked as a manager for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), got married in January last year.

As per the complaint filed by the deceased's father, the techie was allegedly insulted at his wife's in-laws' home.

Having returned home in a frustrated mental state, the techie recorded reasons for dying in a suicide statement and then hung himself.

Meanwhile, Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar has also hit the headlines for his allegations against his wife and vice versa amid a bitter divorce battle.

Sankar alleged that his wife Divya Shashidar abducted their son and brainwashed him that his father abandoned him. Meanwhile, the wife alleged that Sankar kidnapped their son, was a "sex predator", and was charged in a prostitution case in the United States, all of which have been refuted by the Rippling co-founder.

Late in January as well, in a similar case, a 27-year-old from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide, leaving behind a video where he accused his wife and in-laws of harassment. He claimed that his wife visited her parents' home every fortnight and would fight with his parents once she was back. He also accused his in-laws of mental harassment.

These cases bring a grim reminder of the Bengaluru techie's suicide case from last year, wherein he had accused his wife and in-laws of massive mental harassment and they had even filed several 'fake' cases against him to extort money from him.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).