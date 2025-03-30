Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

18-year-old Thane man ends life after argument with girlfriend

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2025 12:12 PM IST

Police sent the body for postmortem examination and registered a case of accidental death in this regard. 

An 18-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Thane district after a fight with his girlfriend, police said on Sunday.

The 18-year-old deceased was reportedly speaking to his girlfriend over the phone when the two got into a fight. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)
The 18-year-old deceased was reportedly speaking to his girlfriend over the phone when the two got into a fight. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The incident took place on Friday in Mumbra area's Amrut Nagar, a news agency PTI report said.

The deceased was speaking to his girlfriend over a phone call when the two got into a fight, following which he allegedly hanged himself, a Mumbra police station official said.

The man's family members had discovered his unresponsive body and immediately informed authorities, a Mid-Day report said. The body was later sent for postmortem to a government hospital, with the police registering a case of accidental death.

Previous cases

In an unrelated incident, a 30-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh's Agra reportedly died by suicide late in February, accusing his wife of pushing him to take the extreme step. The deceased, who worked as a manager for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), got married in January last year.

As per the complaint filed by the deceased's father, the techie was allegedly insulted at his wife's in-laws' home.

Having returned home in a frustrated mental state, the techie recorded reasons for dying in a suicide statement and then hung himself.

Meanwhile, Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar has also hit the headlines for his allegations against his wife and vice versa amid a bitter divorce battle.

Sankar alleged that his wife Divya Shashidar abducted their son and brainwashed him that his father abandoned him. Meanwhile, the wife alleged that Sankar kidnapped their son, was a "sex predator", and was charged in a prostitution case in the United States, all of which have been refuted by the Rippling co-founder.

ALSO READ | 'Teach her a lesson': Gujarat man's video before suicide blames wife's ‘mental harassment’

Late in January as well, in a similar case, a 27-year-old from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide, leaving behind a video where he accused his wife and in-laws of harassment. He claimed that his wife visited her parents' home every fortnight and would fight with his parents once she was back. He also accused his in-laws of mental harassment.

These cases bring a grim reminder of the Bengaluru techie's suicide case from last year, wherein he had accused his wife and in-laws of massive mental harassment and they had even filed several 'fake' cases against him to extort money from him.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 18-year-old Thane man ends life after argument with girlfriend
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On