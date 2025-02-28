‘Think about men’: Agra techie ends life, blames wife in video statement before death

A 30-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh's Agra reportedly died by suicide on Monday, February 24, accusing his wife of pushing him to take the extreme step. Agra: The techie blamed his wife for allegedly pushing him to take the extreme step. Urging authorities to “think about men,” he said, “Don’t touch my parents after my death,” in his statement.(HT File)

The deceased techie is a resident of Defence Colony in Agra and worked as a manager for an Information Technology firm in Mumbai, according to news agency PTI. He was married on January 30 last year, police said.

Allegations and counter allegations

According to complaint filed by the deceased's father, the couple visited Agra on February 23. They visited his daughter-in-law's home, where his son was allegedly insulted.

The techie returned home in a frustrated mental state and recorded the reasons for dying by suicide as a video statement, the complaint said, adding that he hung himself around 5 am on February 24.

The deceased blamed his wife for allegedly pushing him to take the extreme step. Urging authorities to “think about men,” he said, “Don’t touch my parents after my death,” in his statement.

As the video went viral across social media platforms, his wife released a counter statement alleging that her husband was abusive, especially when intoxicated. She also alleged that he had previously attempted suicide, which she claimed to have thwarted.

What did police say?

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vinayak Bhosale, said the deceased's sister saw her brother's video statement, leading to registration of a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The deceased's post-mortem was conducted on February 24, but no formal complaint was filed at that time, the official said.

“We will consider her (wife) version of events as well. Appropriate action will be taken based on our probe,” the official said, acknowledging that the couple's relationship was strained.

The incident bears similarities with the death of a 34-year-old techie in Bengaluru on December 9 last year. He too ended his life after recording a video, claiming financial and mental harassment by his estranged wife.

(With PTI inputs)

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)