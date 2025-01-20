MP: Man dies by suicide, accuses wife of harassment in video

A 27-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide and left a video accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment. A 27-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh committed suicide and left a video accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment(Representative/Shutterstock)

The man hung himself from the ceiling fan in his home in Biaora town, Raigarh district on Sunday, reported PTI.

In a video recorded on his phone, he claimed that his wife visited her parents' house every fortnight and would fight with his parents once she was back. The man also accused his in-laws of mental harassment.

Biaora city police station in-charge Virendra Dhakad told PTI that further legal steps will be taken after an investigation.

The man said in the video that despite his efforts to bring his wife back, she insisted on living alone.

Gujarat suicide case

On January 4, Gujarat police registered a case against a woman after her 39-year-old husband left behind a video blaming her for his death.

The man was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Zamrala village on December 30. In the video, he stated that he had asked for authorities to "teach his wife a lesson for causing his death".

The deceased man's father had filed a complaint alleging that his daughter-in-law mentally harassed his son by often quarrelling with him and leaving him to go to her parent's home.

According to the FIR, the deceased had tried to convince his wife to come home and when she didn't, recorded the video note and committed suicide.

Police said that a case under BNS section 108 (abetment of suicide) had been registered and further investigation into the matter was underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).