Delhi: 40-year-old cafe owner dies by suicide, kin blame his wife

A 40-year-old man, the owner of a cafe in northwest Delhi, allegedly died by suicide at his home in Model Town on Tuesday evening, prompting allegations from his family that his wife and in-laws harassed him during their divorce proceedings. Police said a call reporting the incident was received around 4.18pm on Tuesday. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The couple, married since 2016, the co-owners of a popular bakery in Wazirpur and a cafe in GT Karnal Road which shut down last year, were reportedly in a contentious separation process that involved the division of their businesses.

“A 40-year-old man was found lying on a bed in an unresponsive state with ligature marks on his neck. Prima facie, it appeared that he had hanged himself. He was shifted to the BJRM Hospital. The body was preserved for a post-mortem examination,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh.

“During enquiry, the man’s father produced a mobile phone. The family of the deceased levelled allegations of harassment against his wife and in-laws. The cell phone and other related items were then taken in police possession,” DCP Singh added.

The victim’s family alleged he was “mentally tortured” by his wife and her relatives.

They provided police with a mobile phone containing recordings and videos, including a 16-minute audio clip of an argument that took place between the couple hours around 11 hours before his death.

The family alleged the phone also contained a 54-minute video recorded by the deceased as a “suicide note.”

“There are many videos and recordings on the phone. We will have to see what constitutes a suicide note,” said a senior police officer, adding that they are analysing the evidence at the Forensic Science Laboratory.

The victim’s sister and parents accused the wife of extortion and harassment.

“She was harassing us during the divorce proceedings… She demanded an alimony of ₹70,000 per month, as well as an apology letter. She alleged that our brother humiliated her father. Which is false… There was an argument and both sides said bad things. She harassed him and took our brother away,” the victim’s sister said.

His mother told media persons on Wednesday: “She provoked him to commit suicide, demanding money, property, and an apology letter. She wanted to throw us out. He killed himself after he fought with her during a phone call… She told him, ‘die by suicide if you dare.’”

In the audio clip accessed by HT, the couple argued about their business, property, and personal disputes. The wife accused the man of recording calls and disrespecting her family, while he alleged abuse by her and her relatives. The heated exchange ended with the man saying he would “upload everything on YouTube.”

The wife has not commented publicly on the matter, and when HT reached out to her, she refused to issue a statement.

Police are questioning her as part of the investigation. Senior officers emphasised that all evidence is being examined thoroughly.

The family of the deceased filed a police complaint against the wife and her family members for abetment of suicide. Senior police officers said no case has been registered yet and are checking the complaint.