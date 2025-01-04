'Teach her a lesson': Gujarat man's video before suicide blames wife's ‘mental harassment’

A woman in Gujarat's Botad district allegedly "mentally harassed" her husband and drove him to take the extreme step of suicide, police said on Saturday. The Gujarat police has booked the woman under BNS section 108 (abetment to suicide). (Representative Image)

The Gujarat police registered a case against the woman after her 39-year-old husband left behind a video note where he asked his family to teach his wife a lesson for causing his death, news agency PTI reported.

The man was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at Botad's Zamrala village on December 30.

An official from the Botad rural police station said that his family members found the video recording on his phone, wherein he has asked them to "teach his wife a lesson for causing his death".

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the man's father, police registered a first information report (FIR) on Friday against his wife. The deceased's parent has alleged that his daughter-in-law mentally harassed him by often engaging in a quarrel with him and leaving him to go to her parents' home every now and then.

According to the FIR, the deceased had gone to his in-laws' place to convince his wife to return home. However, when she refused to go home with him, he returned, recorded a video of himself and then went on to take the extreme step.

Police said that a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 108 (abetment of suicide) has been registered and further investigation into the matter was underway.

This comes just a week after a 40-year-old man in Model Town allegedly died by suicide. It was learnt on Thursday that he had recorded an hour-long video on his phone before his death, in which he accused his wife and in-laws of "extreme" torture.

The Delhi Police said that they were probing the videos as well as the police complaint filed by the man's family against his wife and in-laws for alleged torture and harassment.

The incident brings back a similar case from Bengaluru wherein a 34-year-old software engineer residing in Marathahalli died by suicide, leaving behind a detailed 40-page note for his reasons behind the step.

The man, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, reportedly alleged that his wife and her family mentally harassed and extorted him.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased techie's brother, the Marathahalli police booked a case against the wife, her mother, brother, and uncle, who were allegedly demanding 3 crore to settle legal disputes.

The deceased and his wife married in 2019 after meeting on a matrimonial website. After facing significant challenges, she left their Bengaluru home along with their son. Following this, she and her family allegedly began demanding for large sums of money from him. And when he didn't give in to their demands, she filed a series of cases against the deceased and his family, accusing them of crimes including attempt to murder, harassment over dowry, and sexual misconduct.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

(with PTI inputs)