MUMBAI: The Samata Nagar police on Monday booked a 30-year-old woman and five of her family members for abetting the suicide of her 37-year-old husband. Woman, family members booked for abetting her husband’s suicide

According to the police, the deceased, a resident of Kandivali East, recorded a video on his phone before his death on October 13, in which he said he was taking the extreme step because he was being harassed by his wife and her relatives. He even alleged that they had assaulted him when he tried to go and meet his four-year-old son at his in-laws’ home.

The deceased’s brother had found the video on his phone and informed the police. In his police complaint, the brother told the police that the deceased and his wife had had a fight in August, after which she took their son and went to stay at her parent’s home in Pune.

On October 12, the deceased went to his in-laws’ home to meet his son, but his wife allegedly did not allow him to do so. She and her relatives then allegedly assaulted him. The deceased then shot the video in which he blamed his wife and her relatives for harassing him and forcing him to take his life.

“We have registered a case against the deceased’s wife and five others, including her sisters and brothers-in-law, for abetment to suicide under sections 3 (5) and 108 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the video recording and are investigating further,” said a police officer from Samata Nagar police station.