‘Extreme torture’: Delhi man made a video hours before suicide

The 40-year-old Model Town man, who allegedly died by suicide earlier this week, had recorded an hour-long video on his phone before his death, in which he accused his wife and in-laws of “extreme” torture, police said on Thursday. The 40-year-old man from Model Town allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. (FILE)

Meanwhile, another CCTV footage of the man arguing with his father in-law has surfaced online. The Delhi Police on Thursday said they are probing the videos as well as the police complaint filed by the man’s family against his wife and in-laws for alleged torture and harassment.

In the 59-minute video recorded on Tuesday, accessed by HT, the man is purportedly heard saying, “I am about to commit suicide because I was extremely tortured by my in-laws…my wife. We had already filed for mutual divorce on certain terms and conditions…we have signed on some conditions in court. We have to fulfil those conditions within the period of 180 days. But my in-laws and my wife are pressuring me with a new set of conditions which are beyond my scope…They are asking for another ₹10 lakh which I don’t have the capacity to pay. I cannot ask my parents as they already have paid enough.”

HT tried to reach out to the wife and her father over the phone but they didn’t respond to calls and messages.

According to the police, the deceased, who previously co-owned a popular cafe in GTB Nagar and ran a bakery on GT Karnal Road, had made several videos about his ongoing divorce and alleged business and property dispute, and family issues with his wife. The couple got married in 2016. The man was found dead at his north Delhi home on Tuesday afternoon.

“During inquiry, the man’s father produced a mobile phone. The family of the deceased levelled allegations of harassment against his wife and in-laws. The cell phone and other related items were then taken in police possession,” said DCP (northwest) Bhisham Singh.

Meanwhile, another video from December 10 surfaced on social media in connection with the alleged suicide. The video, which seems like CCTV footage, shows the man arguing with his father-in-law over property.

Police said the family and the man had recorded videos of several interactions with his wife and her family members. A day before the alleged suicide, the man had also recorded a 16-minute phone call with his wife in which she dared him to die by suicide and demanded her share in the business.

The call recording, the videos and the CCTV grabs are part of the investigation, said police.

“The woman, her family members and other known business associates and friends will be called for questioning. We have received a complaint of abetment of suicide against the wife and her parents. We will soon register an FIR,” said another senior police officer who refused to be named.