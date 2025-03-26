Rippling co-founder accuses wife of ‘abducting’ son: ‘Brainwashed my child…’

Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar, who is fighting a bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife Divya Shashidar, has now taken action to counter her allegations. Prasanna Sankar rejected his estranged wife Divya's allegations of him being a "sex predator".(X/@myprasanna)

In an X thread, Sankar has rejected Shashidar's allegations of him, kidnapping their son, being a “sex predator,” and being charged in a prostitution case in the United States.

“Primarily the complaint says I kidnapped the child. She says I took him by force and threats. PFA - she instructs voluntarily when we should pick up the child from her house, as per the terms of the MOU custody agreement,” Sankar claimed.

Sankar further addressed his estranged wife's allegation that he forced her to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between them. He attached a screenshot of an email from a US-based law firm that mentioned the MoU agreement.

“PFA - her lawyer is negotiating with my lawyer regarding the agreement. After many back and forths, a settlement is reached, voluntarily. I have never spoken to her till date, for many mos, after false cases,” he added.

‘Washington court asked Divya to return the child’: Prasanna

In the X thread, Sankar claimed that Shashidar accused him of forcing to come to India from Singapore on a property dispute. Rejecting the charges, he wrote,"What non-sense. Here's the WA federal court judge instructing her to return the child. I did not force - the law did. No property dispute non-sense."

"Then she alleges that I recorded porn videos of her and distributed them. Calls me a "sex predator"; She made the same allegations to SG police. It's a 30 year sentence if true. SG police investigated this by seizing my phone and computers. Found no evidence and have cleared me of all these fake charges. She accused me of these again in Washington. Again judge ruled in my favor," he further added.

He also addressed Shashidar's claim of him being charged in a prostitution case in the US. “Charges in the US are a matter of public record - any netizen can background check and confirm that I was never charged with anything,” he added.

“Then she alleges that I committed fraud by transferring matrimonial assets to trusts etc. These are my Rippling shares - a co I co-founded and she had zero involvement in. At a certain level of wealth everyone does tax & inheritance planning. She signed off on all of these. Now regrets it. As usual files fake complaints everywhere,” he added.

“When she started making false complaints against me, my lawyers advised me to leave my house. I obviously continued paying for everything so my son's life doesn't get affected. My son was still continuing in the best school in South East Asia in Singapore. While I rented a house nearby to share his custody. She abducted him to the US for 5 mos to support her divorce. Put him in a public school. Disallowed all contact with me. Brainwashed my child that his father abandoned him. Did not even allow me to deliver the letter I wrote to him. Was a cruel period,” Sankar further alleged.