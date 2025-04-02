'I was shocked that Dhoni got out': CSK fangirl on her viral reaction to MSD's wicket against RR in IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for producing unforgettable moments, but this time, the spotlight isn’t on a cricketer—it’s on a fan. Aaryapriya Bhuyan, a 19-year-old student from Guwahati, became an overnight sensation after her emotional reaction to MS Dhoni’s dismissal during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match on Sunday went viral. Aaryapriya Bhuyan's reaction during the CSK vs RR clash in Guwahati on Sunday has gone viral.

Her shocked expression, captured live on television, quickly spread across social media, turning into a widely shared meme among cricket fans. Speaking to us exclusively, Aaryapriya opened up about her sudden internet fame, her love for CSK, and her faith in the team’s comeback.

‘I had no idea I was on TV’

Before Sunday night, Aaryapriya was just another CSK fan, eagerly waiting to see her favourite team play live. “I had less than 1,000 followers on Instagram. I’m not a big social media person—I just posted travel pictures whenever I felt like it,” said Aaryapriya who now has over 150k followers on Instagram.

“I was very excited the whole day to watch the match at the stadium, & that beautiful evening had finally arrived which I always dreamt of! I went with the hope and belief that CSK would win that match, so was cheering my heart out,” she added.

It wasn’t until she reached home that she realised her reaction had been broadcasted. “My friends started sending me messages, saying they saw me on TV. At first, I just felt happy that they spotted me. I had no clue it would turn into such a big deal. I have immense trust in Dhoni like any other CSK fan, entire India trusts him, because why not?!” she admitted.

The clip of her frustration over Dhoni’s dismissal—caught for 16 runs by Shimron Hetmyer—resonated with CSK supporters across the country. “I wasn’t even thinking about that catch. My reaction came out spontaneously as I was shocked that Dhoni was caught out. That was an absolute momentary expression,” she explained.

A CSK fan since childhood

Aaryapriya’s love for CSK began when she was a child, thanks to her sister. “She introduced me to the team and Dhoni himself when I was around nine or ten. Since then, I’ve been a fan, and I’ve always loved CSK and Dhoni,” she shared.

Even with CSK winning just one of their first three matches this season, she remains confident in their ability to bounce back. “I think the team needs some changes in the batting lineup, but I have full faith in them. They will make a comeback and win their sixth title this year,” she said.

Adjusting to the attention

Going viral overnight has been an unexpected experience for Aaryapriya. “Since this is very new to me I have not thought much about it, for now I am being very overwhelmed. My friends keep sending me reels of my reaction—they’re so excited to see me everywhere on social media,” she said. Her family has also been nothing but supportive. “They’ve been really kind and positive about everything, and I’m grateful for that.”

As the IPL season continues, Aaryapriya’s viral moment is a reminder of the emotions cricket brings out in its fans. No matter what happens next, one thing is certain—her love for CSK and Dhoni remains stronger than ever.