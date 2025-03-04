Menu Explore
Bengaluru auto driver smashes car window in viral road rage clip, cops take swift action. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2025 12:57 PM IST

While the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, the footage has led to swift action from the Bengaluru Police.

A viral video of an auto driver in Bengaluru aggressively thrashing a car window and verbally abusing the driver in a road rage incident has sparked outrage on social media.

Responding to the viral clip, Commercial Street Police Station addressed the matter on X.(X/@commercialstps)
Responding to the viral clip, Commercial Street Police Station addressed the matter on X.(X/@commercialstps)

While the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, the footage has led to swift action from the Bengaluru Police.

Responding to the viral clip, Commercial Street Police Station addressed the matter on X, stating, "Zero tolerance for road rage. Our team took action immediately, and PAR 02/2025 has been registered against the accused. Reckless behavior on the road puts lives at risk—drive responsibly."

(Also Read: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya opposes Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, calls it a ‘power grab’)

Watch the video here:

How did X users react?

The video triggered widespread reactions, with many users expressing concerns over increasing road rage incidents in the city. Some commended the police for their prompt response, while others called for stricter penalties for offenders.

One user remarked, "Good job, Bengaluru Police. The entire auto driver community in the city has become a menace. They are equally rude to locals and immigrants alike."

Another user praised the authorities, saying, "In this city of turmoil, swift action like this gives us a sigh of relief. Please remain firm and determined in the interest of the common man. Big salute."

However, some urged stricter measures beyond mere arrests. A user suggested, "Tweak the laws and impound their vehicles. Apprehending them and letting them out on bail won't help."

Another user questioned whether the police would have acted similarly had the incident not been recorded, "If there was no mobile recording of the assault, and the vehicle owner complained to the nearest police station, would you have taken similar action?"

(Also Read: Karnataka government approves MLA salary hike amid BJP protests over price rise and MUDA 'scam')

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
