Bengaluru biker chases and smashes car mirror on road for Instagram reels, arrested. Video

The Bengaluru police arrested a man for indulging in destructive behavior on the road and sharing it on the Instagram reels. The man who called himself ‘Mr. Crazy’ was seen smashing a side mirror of the car and shared it on Instagram. Bengaluru biker smashes car mirror on road for Instagram reels, arrested. Video

A user named Avinash Bhat shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Location unknown saw this incident on Instagram. Posting this so that youngsters don't get inspired because of this. Please make sure he pays the car driver. Also, fine the cab driver for not following rules.” He also tagged Bengaluru police.

In the video, the biker was seen chasing a car and smashing the side mirror of the car with his hand while driving the bike. The mirror was destroyed and the biker fled the scene.

The police traced the biker and booked him on Wednesday. In an X post (formerly Twitter), deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (North) Sachin Ghorpade wrote, “Mr Crazy is our guest now for his illegal stunts. We have booked his vehicle for traffic violations and taken criminal action against him for violent & destructive behavior. Kindly refrain from doing such criminal acts.”

Road stunts have become a common sight in Bengaluru, causing danger to other commuters on the road. Videos of young boys performing dangerous stunts on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway went viral on social media recently. One of the arrested persons was also seen with a girl pillion rider while performing the stunt on the highway.

The police have already warned of stern action if anyone is caught doing such dangerous stunts on road for social media appearance.

