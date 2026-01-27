Bengaluru brawl between friends turns deadly: Dashcam footage reveals intentional killing
A night of cricket and drinks spiralled into chaos when a heated argument between two friends escalated to a violent confrontation.
What was first reported as a traffic accident on Ananthnagar Road in Bengaluru’s Electronics City late on Sunday night was later uncovered as a deliberate killing, police said.
The victim, 33-year-old Prashanth M, and the accused, Roshan Hegde (36), were known to each other and shared a friendship, investigators said. Roshan, a software professional employed at a company in Domlur, allegedly carried out the act using his SUV.
The case took a dramatic turn when Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronics City) M Narayana noticed a dashboard camera installed in the vehicle involved and directed officers to review the footage, The Times of India reported. The video allegedly showed Roshan intentionally ramming the vehicle twice in an apparent attempt to kill Prashanth, who was hanging onto the front-left side of the car as it travelled for nearly 600 metres.
Police said Prashanth, a resident of Veerasandra in Electronics City, suffered fatal injuries during the impact. Roshan, who lives in Vignananagar and hails from Udupi district, survived the incident, the report said.
A murder case has been registered against Roshan following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Anu. Initially, a passer-by who witnessed the incident believed it to be a road accident and alerted the police, after which Roshan was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers said the dashcam footage revealed that Roshan suddenly sped up, drove the Tata Safari into a compound wall, reversed, and then rammed the vehicle into a tree. Prashanth, who was outside the car at the time, died at the scene due to the force of the collisions, the report stated.
The dashcam video made rounds on social media.
After confirming the act was intentional, police questioned Roshan at the hospital, where doctors said he had sustained a severe tongue injury that required minor surgery. He was discharged on Monday and subsequently taken into custody for interrogation.
Investigators said the incident stemmed from a drunken altercation earlier in the evening. A group of men had gathered in Kammasandra to play cricket and later consumed alcohol. During this time, Prashanth allegedly approached Roshan to ask for a lighter and began abusing him, which escalated into a heated argument, the report noted.
Police said the confrontation turned violent, with both men allegedly assaulting each other using beer bottles. As tensions escalated, Roshan reportedly got into his SUV and attempted to drive away.
According to the dashcam footage, Prashanth then jumped onto the left footboard of the moving vehicle and held on to the front-left window. Initially driving at about 35 kmph, Roshan allegedly accelerated on an empty stretch of road before crashing the vehicle twice.
Investigators added that the video also captured the men hurling abuses and threats at each other.
