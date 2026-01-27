Bengaluru brawl between friends turns deadly: Dashcam footage reveals intentional killing

What was first reported as a traffic accident on Ananthnagar Road in Bengaluru’s Electronics City late on Sunday night was later uncovered as a deliberate killing, police said. Investigators uncovered dashcam footage revealing the accused's deliberate actions that led to the man's death.

The victim, 33-year-old Prashanth M, and the accused, Roshan Hegde (36), were known to each other and shared a friendship, investigators said. Roshan, a software professional employed at a company in Domlur, allegedly carried out the act using his SUV.

The case took a dramatic turn when Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronics City) M Narayana noticed a dashboard camera installed in the vehicle involved and directed officers to review the footage, The Times of India reported. The video allegedly showed Roshan intentionally ramming the vehicle twice in an apparent attempt to kill Prashanth, who was hanging onto the front-left side of the car as it travelled for nearly 600 metres.

Police said Prashanth, a resident of Veerasandra in Electronics City, suffered fatal injuries during the impact. Roshan, who lives in Vignananagar and hails from Udupi district, survived the incident, the report said.

A murder case has been registered against Roshan following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Anu. Initially, a passer-by who witnessed the incident believed it to be a road accident and alerted the police, after which Roshan was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers said the dashcam footage revealed that Roshan suddenly sped up, drove the Tata Safari into a compound wall, reversed, and then rammed the vehicle into a tree. Prashanth, who was outside the car at the time, died at the scene due to the force of the collisions, the report stated.

The dashcam video made rounds on social media.