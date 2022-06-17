Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru daily Covid cases spike to 791, 27% increase over 24 hours

Bengaluru saw a further spike in new infections of COVID-19, recording 791 new cases compared to Wednesday's 648. Karnataka meanwhile crossed the 800-mark and registered 833 fresh cases on Thursday.
Bengaluru now has 4,199 active Covid cases. (HT File)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengaluru recorded 791 Covid-19 cases on Thursday - nearly 95 per cent of all cases reported in Karnataka on the same day and a 27 per cent increase over 24 hours. One Covid-related death - from Belagavi district - was reported, health department data showed.

Active cases in the state rose to 4,371, of which over 4,000 are from Bengaluru. More tests were conducted on Thursday - 23,990 of which 18,195 were in Bengaluru. Karnataka's positivity rate was 3.47 per cent on Thursday compared to 2.76 per cent on Wednesday.

Bengaluru's positivity rate was 3.26 per cent.

435 people were said to have recovered from Covid-19 in Bengaluru, while 458 recovered across the state in total. The recovery rate has, however, been edging down over the past few days - from 98.85 per cent on Tuesday, and 98.84 per cent on Wednesday to 98.82 per cent on Thursday.

Around 37,572 people in Bengaluru were administered Covid-19 vaccines (either first, second or booster doses) across various age groups; this is higher than the 18,449 vaccinated on Wednesday in Bengaluru. Active clusters in the city declined to 18 from 23 on Wednesday, with only three clusters reporting more than five cases each.

132 wards in Bengaluru had less than 10 cases. Three people were admitted to intensive care units (ICU), with total hospitalisations increasing to 31 from 28.

